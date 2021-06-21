Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 178,270 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,270 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. 620,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,071,211. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

