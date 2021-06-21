Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) Insider Rob Merriel Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) insider Rob Merriel sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$22,500.00 ($16,071.43).

Rob Merriel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Rob Merriel 1,500,000 shares of Invion stock.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rob Merriel 882,961 shares of Invion stock.

On Thursday, April 1st, Rob Merriel 1,402,849 shares of Invion stock.

About Invion

Invion Limited, a clinical-stage life-sciences company, researches and develops photodynamic therapy for the treatment of various cancers in Australia. The company is developing IVX-PDT, a chlorophyll-based photosensitizer to treat skin cancers, as well as solid cancers, including lung, prostrate, ovarian, and mesothelioma cancers.

