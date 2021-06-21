Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) Insider Rob Merriel Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) insider Rob Merriel sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$22,500.00 ($16,071.43).
Rob Merriel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Rob Merriel 1,500,000 shares of Invion stock.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Rob Merriel 882,961 shares of Invion stock.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Rob Merriel 1,402,849 shares of Invion stock.
About Invion
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Invion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.