Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) Insider Rob Merriel Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) insider Rob Merriel sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$22,500.00 ($16,071.43).

Rob Merriel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 4th, Rob Merriel 1,500,000 shares of Invion stock.
  • On Thursday, June 10th, Rob Merriel 882,961 shares of Invion stock.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Rob Merriel 1,402,849 shares of Invion stock.

About Invion

Invion Limited, a clinical-stage life-sciences company, researches and develops photodynamic therapy for the treatment of various cancers in Australia. The company is developing IVX-PDT, a chlorophyll-based photosensitizer to treat skin cancers, as well as solid cancers, including lung, prostrate, ovarian, and mesothelioma cancers.

