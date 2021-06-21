MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 197,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,896 shares.The stock last traded at $31.34 and had previously closed at $30.65.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

