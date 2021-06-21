OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.83. 2,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 209,943 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,979,000. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

