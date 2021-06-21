Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $26.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,538.22. 29,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,543.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

