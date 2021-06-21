CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,251. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

