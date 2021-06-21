Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Post $2.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

ATH traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. 16,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

