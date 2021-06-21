Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.94. 3,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

