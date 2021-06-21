American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $8.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.73. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,195. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.61 and a twelve month high of $521.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

