SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 7.1%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $28.93. 4,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

