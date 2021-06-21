Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,068 shares.The stock last traded at $38.35 and had previously closed at $37.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $856.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,471 shares of company stock valued at $672,870 in the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

