Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.72. 24,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

