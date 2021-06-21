Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $75,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $8.24 on Monday, hitting $1,476.30. 10,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,445.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.