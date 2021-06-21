Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $94,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

FISV stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.39. 75,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

