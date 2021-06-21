Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $153,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

