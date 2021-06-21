Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on KINS. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.29. 20,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.