Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of WealthStone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $620.21. 509,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,342,033. The firm has a market cap of $597.47 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

