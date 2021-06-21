Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.40 or 0.00683407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00081134 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

