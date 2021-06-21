Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 350 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.40 per share, with a total value of C$21,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,962.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.26. 418,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,199. The company has a market cap of C$62.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

