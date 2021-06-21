$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,924. Safehold has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

