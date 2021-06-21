10,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $4,077,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $10,515,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $4,816,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGFY. William Blair began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

SGFY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,528. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

