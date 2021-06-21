DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Decreased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $126,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

Shares of DASH traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.11. 199,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,209. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,462,511. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.