Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $8.77 Million Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at about $3,121,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

