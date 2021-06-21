Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 245,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.