American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $230,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $212,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $726,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

