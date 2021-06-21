Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

