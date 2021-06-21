Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $71.84. 4,013,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

