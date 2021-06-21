Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 232,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76.

