Frisch Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $24.14. 256,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

