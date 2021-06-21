Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IWM traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,670,340. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

