First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $254.23 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.61% of Boston Properties worth $254,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.00. 11,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

