First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $72.49 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

