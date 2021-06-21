Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,931. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

