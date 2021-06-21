First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696,736 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $377,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,800. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.