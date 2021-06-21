Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 8.58% of Flowserve worth $433,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

