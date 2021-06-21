First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 197,064 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,782,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,064 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $541,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 262.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 417,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 301,999 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 223,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

