HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $12,392.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

