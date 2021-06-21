$285.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce sales of $285.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $221.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

