LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $12.00. 65,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,253,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $79,276,000. FMR LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LexinFintech by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

