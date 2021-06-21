Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price rose 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.54. Approximately 3,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 219,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

AMTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

