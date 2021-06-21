Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,204. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $302.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Iteris by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 323,474 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,750 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 2.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 53.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 318,391 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

