OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,727 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.76. 355,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

