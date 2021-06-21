Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 76,646 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 568.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 120,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 43,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

