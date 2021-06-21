First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,008,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

