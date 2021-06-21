First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $647.10 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $647,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 459,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,301. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

