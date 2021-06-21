American National Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,459. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

