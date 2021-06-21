American National Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 122,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

