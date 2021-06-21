American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.09. 30,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

