WealthStone Inc. Invests $991,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.77. 22,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

