WealthStone Inc. Acquires 517 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $2,084,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

